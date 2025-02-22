Vice President Mutale Nalumango making her keynote speech during the official launch of the 51st ARLAC Governing Council meeting for Ministers at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Thursday 13th February 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says it is impossible to just declare a reduction in commodity prices, especially with goods that are not manufactured locally. And Vice-President Nalumango says a letter has been written to the Chief Justice in order to interrogate the contract awarded to Agro Fuels. Meanwhile, Vice-President Nalumango says the UPND is a caring government which is even taking care of pregnant women by paying them a little. During the Vice-President’s Question Time, Friday, Bweengwa UPND MP Kasautu Michelo wanted to find out what measures government was putting in place to mitigate the high cost of living. In response, Vice-President Nalumango said government was empowering citizens through job creation for them to have resources to buy what they needed....