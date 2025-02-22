VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says it is impossible to just declare a reduction in commodity prices, especially with goods that are not manufactured locally. And Vice-President Nalumango says a letter has been written to the Chief Justice in order to interrogate the contract awarded to Agro Fuels. Meanwhile, Vice-President Nalumango says the UPND is a caring government which is even taking care of pregnant women by paying them a little. During the Vice-President’s Question Time, Friday, Bweengwa UPND MP Kasautu Michelo wanted to find out what measures government was putting in place to mitigate the high cost of living. In response, Vice-President Nalumango said government was empowering citizens through job creation for them to have resources to buy what they needed....