THE Anti-Corruption Commission has disclosed that it has suspended its Secretary to Commission, Ivor Mukwanka, following his arrest on charges of abuse of authority of office. ACC says Mukwanka, 54, acquired a Commission vehicle for his personal use and benefit before authority was granted by the Director General. In a statement issued by its corporate communications unit, Monday, the Commission indicated that Mukwanka, who was charged with two counts of Abuse of Authority of Office, had been released on Bond and would appear in court soon. The Commission assured the public that it would continue fighting corruption regardless of one’s rank, position or affiliation. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has suspended its Secretary to Commission Mr. Ivor Mukwanka following his arrest on...



