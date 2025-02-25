PF faction Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says there will be no time for President Hakainde Hichilema to implement what he is learning in Egypt because he will be gone soon. Commenting on President Hichilema’s statement that his trip to Egypt was aimed at learning what other African countries were doing and seeing how their practices could be applied in Zambia, Nyirenda said President Hichilema just loved globetrotting. She added that he should have stayed in the country to sort out the pollution incident on the Copperbelt. “What has he gone to learn? How many trips has he undertaken out of the country but he never learnt anything? He just loves globetrotting. He makes more allowances when he travels out...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here