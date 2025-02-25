UPND National Chairperson Collins Maoma says the Electoral Commission of Zambia must take action against any political party that engages in electoral malpractice. On Tuesday, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said all political parties were guilty of vote buying and violence during elections. Commenting on this in an interview, Maoma said even those who received money during elections must be punished. “It is a known fact that electoral malpractice is not allowed by law. No one is allowed to buy voters because that is electoral malpractice. As far as UPND is concerned, we still remain on firm ground that that should not come anywhere near. Because then, you’re destroying democracy to a point where a person who has got a lot...



