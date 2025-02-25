CATHOLIC Priest Fr Augustine Mwewa says the clergy will continue praying for leaders even if they are called “Lucifers”. In his homily, Monday, Fr Mwewa said Christians are not supposed to fight evil with evil. “If you doubt God because of your sufferings, you even doubt that maybe you are unlucky and ask, ‘why is it like this? We elect someone, they lie to us and run away’. Let us trust in God. Even Jesus told the disciples that you faithless generation, because their faith was unstable. Even us the clergy, we need your prayers. Sometimes our faith is weak. When you neglect us, we will fall back. So pray for your leadership. Currently, we’re praying for the Pope because...



