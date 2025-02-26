Former DMMU Coordinator Chanda Kabwe speaks when he appeared before the Public Account Committee (PAC) at Parliament Building in Lusaka on May 11, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe says it appears the unit focused more on the drought response at the expense of addressing the anticipated flooding, despite early warnings. The country has experienced episodes of flooding during this rainy season. In a flash flood alert issued, Monday, the Zambia Meteorological Department (MET) warned of flash floods in five provinces: Lusaka, Western, Southern, North-Western, Central and Copperbelt. In an interview, Tuesday, Kabwe said the DMMU had not adequately prepared for the rains. “I think maybe our colleagues at the centre focused more on the drought since the President declared the drought situation a national disaster. Maybe the efforts were more on responding to the drought as compared to preparing for the rains,...