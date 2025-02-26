PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed UNZALARU Secretary General Dr Kelvin Mambwe as Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, taking over from Joel Kamoko. Kamoko was dismissed following an interview on ZNBC TV news, where he appeared drunk. In a statement issued by his Principal Private Secretary Bradford Machila, Wednesday, the President congratulated Dr Mambwe and urged him to serve with integrity in his new role. “President Hakainde Hichilema has pursuant to Article 184 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia appointed, Dr. Kelvin Mambwe as Permanent Secretary, Technical Services in the Ministry of Education. The President congratulates Dr. Mambwe, implores him to serve with integrity and wishes him God’s blessings in his new role,” read the statement....



