CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says America can emulate Zambia’s democracy. Speaking on Voice of America, Tuesday, Mweetwa said Zambia was better than many countries in terms of democracy. “I think that in terms of democracy right now, Zambia is even better than many countries out there that posture themselves as being democratic but oppress their citizens. This, I can tell you. We are a super model that even America can even learn something about us because we coexist as opposition and ruling party and as citizens and with diversity of origin ceremoniously without discrimination, without anyone of those feeling superior to others or inferior, nothing,” he said. Meanwhile, Mweetwa said President Hakainde Hichilema had the right to position himself...



