MINISTRY of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Nicholas Phiri says the country will live with floods for now as it is not a problem that can be addressed immediately. Phiri says due to the historical poor investment record towards the drainage system, the measures government is putting in place to address floods will not be felt in the short to medium term. Commenting on whether the country would continue experiencing floods, Tuesday, Phiri said the nation was paying the price now due to historical negligence. “Definitely we have to pay, we have to pay the price and this is the problem, we cannot cause a problem today and hope it will be fixed tomorrow, this...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here