BOTSWANA’S Minerals and Energy Minister Bogolo Kenewendo and Energy Minister Makozo Chikote have held talks on the proposal to establish the Zambia-Botswana Inter-connector to strengthen energy cooperation. In a statement issued by the First Secretary for Press at the Zambia High Commission in Botswana Julia Malunga, Kenewendo highlighted Botswana’s plans to extend its national grid to connect the northern region. “Botswana’s Minister of Minerals and Energy, Honourable Bogolo Kenewendo, and Zambia’s Minister of Energy, Honourable Makozo Chikote held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing SADC Sustainable Energy Week being held in Gaborone, Botswana. The two Ministers conferred on the proposal to establish the Zambia- Botswana Interconnector to strengthen energy cooperation between the two countries,” read the statement....



