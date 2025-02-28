TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says TIZ expects President Hakainde Hichilema to outline concrete efforts to fight corruption. In a statement, Thursday, Nyambe said the efforts should include strengthening oversight institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission and ensuring that high-profile corruption cases were prosecuted effectively without political interference. “We expect the President to outline concrete efforts to fight corruption and urge him to commit to increasing Zambia’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) score to at least 50/100. These efforts should include strengthening oversight institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and ensuring that high-profile corruption cases are prosecuted effectively and without political interference. We expect the President to unequivocally address concerns regarding the increasing use of out-of-court settlements...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here