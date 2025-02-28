SOCIALIST Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says with the continued increase in the cost of living, most citizens are Brought In Dead (BID) patients. On Thursday, the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) recorded a K798.56 increase in the cost of living for February, now amounting to K11,599.12 for a family of five in Lusaka. In an interview, Thursday, Kaunda said the UPND government had failed to lower the cost of essential commodities. “Most of the civil servants, most of the Zambian citizens are BID now, they are brought in dead economically, we are all BID economically because the majority of our people cannot even earn up to that much and yet an available family today is beyond five...



