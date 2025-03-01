FORMER president Edgar Lungu says President Hakainde Hichilema’s statement that law enforcement agencies should work quietly as they are frightening investors, undermines the tenets of good governance and political integrity. He says during his administration, he allowed law enforcement agencies and the Financial Intelligence Centre to publicise the cases they were working on. Meanwhile, Lungu has challenged President Hichilema to explain to the Zambians what he has done about the US$3 billion illicit outflow of funds reported by FIC, stating that this is a lot of money for the President to remain mute about. On Thursday, President Hichilema said law enforcement agencies must do their work quietly because making reckless statements to the public can injure the Head of State’s...



