INFORMATION and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says the publication of alarming statements by some newspapers is a motivation to steer government towards statutory regulation in order to tame alarmists. Meanwhile, Mweetwa has described the headline which The Mast newspaper carried on Thursday last week as mischievous and alarming. The headline read “Zamstats under siege as HH fires three directors, demands they reduce number of Bemba’s and inflate that of Tongas”. Mweetwa was responding to an urgent matter without notice which was raised by Nalolo PNUP member of parliament Imanga Wamunyima, Thursday. Wamunyima asked the Speaker whether Mweetwa was in order to remain quiet without giving a proper position as to whether this headline was a true position of government. In...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here