THE Ministry of Health says it is investigating the death of a nine-year-old girl of Kanyama compound, who showed cholera symptoms before dying. Health Minister Dr Elijah Muchima says two individuals from the deceased’s family, aged 54 and 32, also tested positive for cholera after attending a funeral of an unknown person who had also exhibited cholera symptoms. During a media briefing, Monday, Dr Muchima said the total number of cholera cases now stood at 301, with nine deaths. “On 26th February 2025, the Kanyama Rapid Response Team received two female patients (aged 54 years and 32 years) from Kanyama West Health Facility presenting with symptoms suggestive of cholera. Both patients had recently attended a funeral of a male individual...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here