MAMBILIMA PF MP Jean Chisenga says she walked out of Parliament during President Hakainde Hichilema’s address because she couldn’t stand his lies.

In an interview, Friday, Chisenga said he was not making the lives of Zambians better.

“We don’t actually recognise that he’s our President because he’s trying to make our people suffer. Everyone is suffering, Mr Hakainde is making our lives bad. I did not see it fit to stay there because everything else that he was supposed to say was a lie, he’s been lying and every other time, he finds it comfortable to lie. I could not have stood there, feeling comfortable to listen to a lie. So why should we sit there and listen to things that do not really make sense? I just wanted to register my presence and walk out,” Chisenga said.

“It’s my right to walk away. In any event, when I understand that what he’s saying is a lie, there’s no need for me to stay there. He’s constant with his lies and he’s just there, very confident. I left the House because the first speech, second and third one were the same. There’s nothing new about that man, he’s not making any of our lives better. And I was just trying to be good”.

And Chisenga said President Hichilema was persecuting her because she called him a liar during his last address to the House.

She urged youths to be brave and courageous enough to take up leadership positions.

“Why am I being persecuted? I don’t understand. I’m being ill-treated because I told the President off, that’s why I’m being persecuted. I told the President that you can’t be governing like this, I said ‘ubufi bwachilamo (you lie too much)’. That’s why I’m being ill-treated. Someone who can tell him the truth, he doesn’t want that. We have no democracy in our country, that’s what I’m telling you. What did he say that he has implemented or yet to implement? There’s nothing because how many people are in jail? Even I was put in cells over a misdemeanor and you are talking about morals? Mr Hakainde, you have failed,” said Chisenga.

“The youths need to be brave, courageous. They should not be scared to take up leadership positions. They should say we can do it and we will do it. The youths should rise to the occasion and defend mother Zambia, especially the women”.