POLICE are investigating a matter in which a Kazungula man allegedly sexually abused his daughter on two occasions. According to Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka, the girl’s mother, aged 35, of Lizauli village in Kazungula, reported the matter of incest to the police. “Brief facts of the matter are that the victim’s father had gone to buy charcoal sacks in the morning and returned at around 22:00 hours. He found the victim sleeping in the sitting room, where she normally sleeps, while her mother was sleeping in the bedroom. The victim awoke to find her father beside her, and she discovered that she was half-undressed, with her skirt up and her vagina wet. She immediately called her mother...



