PF faction Acting Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says President Hakainde Hichilema’s statement that he has already sat on the chair with both his buttocks and even put glue is an indication that he is not ready to hand over power after losing an election. On Saturday, President Hichilema dismissed the alebwelelapo talks saying, “coming back where? I have already sat on the chair with both my buttocks and even put glue there”. Commenting on the matter, Monday, Nyirenda said Zambians would lift him with the chair by voting him out. “Those are worrying statements from a breeding dictator because whoever is elected is given a five-year term. After that, he should be able to surrender power in whatever ways....



