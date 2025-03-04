Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and Osisa, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) board chairperson Musa Mwenye says civil servants and diplomats must implement government policy without being openly partisan. In a Facebook post, Monday, Mwenye said civil servants and diplomats were on a government payroll which was funded by taxpayers who belonged to all sorts of political persuasions. He added that although those in the civil service and diplomatic service were free to harbour political sympathies and inclinations, they should not take openly partisan positions. “In the run up to the hotly contested 2001 Presidential and general elections, the Rt. Hon. Madam Speaker Mrs. N.B.K Mutti and I, took out a court action before Mr. Justice Gregory Phiri. We wanted the Court to declare that civil servants could...