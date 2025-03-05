THE Ministry of Defence has disclosed that a case of alleged rape has been recorded at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka involving an intern Doctor and a patient. Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Maambo Haamaundu disclosed in a statement, Wednesday, that the incident happened on Tuesday, adding that the intern Doctor was now in Police custody. He assured the public that no one would be shielded in the investigations. “The Ministry of Defence wishes to inform the nation that a case of alleged rape has been recorded at the Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka. The case involves an intern Doctor and a patient and it allegedly happened yesterday Tuesday 4th March, 2025. The Zambia Police Service was alerted...



