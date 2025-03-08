President Hakainde Hichilema with Vice President Mutale Nalumango and First Gentleman Max Lubinda Nalumango in prayer during the national prayers for rains official service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on Thursday 19th December 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

President Hakainde Hichilema with Vice President Mutale Nalumango and First Gentleman Max Lubinda Nalumango in prayer during the national prayers for rains official service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on Thursday 19th December 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

AS a nation deeply rooted in faith, especially during this sacred season of Lent, our hearts and prayers should remain fervently directed toward the Holy Father, Pope Francis, says President Hakainde Hichilema. In a Facebook post, President Hichilema said he was praying for Pope Francis’ full recovery so that he could continue guiding the Church with wisdom and grace. “Fellow Zambians, as a nation deeply rooted in faith, especially during this sacred season of Lent, our hearts and prayers should remain fervently directed toward the Holy Father, Pope Francis. We earnestly pray for his full recovery so that he may continue guiding the Church with wisdom and grace. Let us remain steadfast in this spiritual duty, undistracted in our devotion...