VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says there is need to close the gender gap in leadership by providing tools and resources that enable women and girls to thrive and end gender-based violence. Speaking during this year’s Women’s Day celebrations in Lusaka, the Vice-President observed that despite the progress made, economic disparities between men and women still persisted. “As we commemorate International Women’s Day, we must remain focused on advancing the rights of women and girls, challenging gender-based violence, discrimination and exploitation. We must strive to dismantle systemic barriers and transform social norms that perpetuate inequality. Our commitment to fostering empowerment is unwavering. By ensuring inclusive access to education, leadership roles and decision-making spaces, we can create a future where young women take...