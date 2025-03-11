FORMER LAZ president Linda Kasonde says it’s very strange for President Hakainde Hichilema to suggest that consensus has been reached to amend the Constitution, wondering where the money to undertake the exercise has come from. Speaking on Diamond TV’s Diamond Breakfast Show, Monday, Kasonde observed that government had been shifting goal posts with regards to constitution amendment. “it’s very strange that the President now says we have consensus. In May last year, I was in a webinar which was reported in the press with Professor Muna Ndulo and O’Brien Kaaba and we were discussing constitutional amendments. My position on that webinar which was reported on the 20th May last year was that it was too risky to make constitutional amendments...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here