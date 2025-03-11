FORMER Kasenengwa MP Sensio Banda says several key questions still need clarification in regards to the amendment of the Zambian Constitution. “I take it that as a nation, we are agreed that we’ll amend the Constitution before the 2026 elections so that we can deliver more opportunities for women, society,” said President Hichilema on Saturday. But in a statement, Monday, Banda said the unexpected change in stance on the Constitution amendment raised questions about the timing and process behind the proposed amendments. “The UPND government had previously dismissed any discussions of amending the constitution, including sensitive subjects like extending the presidential term, abolishing the running mate requirement and granting the president power to appoint the vice president. The unexpected change...



