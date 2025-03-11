A CONSORTIUM of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has revealed an 18 per cent increase in compliance levels for asset declarations among Members of Parliament (MPs), speakers, and ministers during the period 2021–2024. However, they have noted that most declarations remain incomplete, with less than one per cent of public office bearers submitting fully detailed reports. The CSOs also raised concerns over the integrity of the process, citing instances of potentially false declarations, which undermine transparency and accountability in public office. According to the CSOs’ report, titled “A-Project 2025–2027,” only Luapula PF MP Chanda Katotobwe has declared his assets for 2025, valued at K1,100,950,000.00. Katotobwe’s previous declarations included K312,400,000.00 in 2021, no declaration in 2022, K321,550,000.00 in 2023, and no declaration...



