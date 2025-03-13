MINISTER of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa has urged youths to ignore calls from some opposition members to protest against the proposed constitutional amendments. Meanwhile, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Sylvia Masebo has expressed concern over the increasing use of abusive language by youths. On Monday, TONSE Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo wrote to the Zambia Police, notifying them of the alliance’s planned nationwide protests against the proposed constitutional amendments by President Hakainde Hichilema. Speaking during Youth Day commemorations in Choma, Mweetwa dismissed the planned protests, stating that those advocating for demonstrations were acting alone. He further claimed that youths remained eager to support and vote for President Hichilema in the 2026 elections. “Now I have heard some opposition leaders...



