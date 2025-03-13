CABINET has approved a bill that will enable the regulation of CCTV systems in the country. Cabinet has further approved a Statutory Instrument to prohibit branding or advertising on motor vehicles offering online ride hailing services. In a statement, Tuesday, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the Closed Circuit Television Public Protection Bill would ensure data protection and privacy. “Cabinet approved the Bill entitled ‘The Closed-Circuit Television Public Protection Bill, 2025’, for publication and introduction in Parliament. The objectives of this Bill are to, among others, provide for the functions of the National Public Security Command Centre; constitute the National Public Security Command Committee and provide for its functions; provide for the regulation of closed-circuit television and mobile closed-circuit television;...



