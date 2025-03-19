Mulambo Haimbe, as Minister of Justice, making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe says there is no contradiction between State House and government on the draft Constitution. And Haimbe says the Constitution mandates the Electoral Commission of Zambia to undertake the delimitation process after a 10-year period. Meanwhile, Haimbe says the Constitutional Amendment process began in 2021 when he was appointed as justice minister. Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview,Justice Minister Princess Kasune said there was currently no constitutional draft bill in place. But last week, State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said the draft had already been finalised and would soon be published. Speaking on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk, however, Haimbe said there was no contradiction in the two positions because Hamasaka...