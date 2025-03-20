CONSTITUTIONAL Lawyer Dr O’Brien Kaaba says a haphazard Constitution making process has potential to undermine constitutionalism and public trust in government. And Dr Kaaba says the cocktail of contradictions in the impending constitutional amendment process shows the whole enterprise might just be a resurrection of the ill-fated Bill 10. In a statement, Wednesday, Dr Kaaba noted that there was no clear road map on how government intended to conduct the amendment process. “The Government has abruptly announced a constitution making process. So far, nothing is clear as there are no details furnished and no roadmap provided. Neither has any bill been made public. Various government officials and party functionaries have, however, been aggressively defending the decision. What is clear from...



