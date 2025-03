Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says there’s a lot of political will in the fight against violence committed during political activities. And Hamoonga says those with grievances on the enforcement of the Public Order Act must channel their concerns through relevant authorities, rather than taking to the streets to commit other offences. Speaking during a United Nations Development Programme on Democracy Strengthening in Zambia, Tuesday, Hamoonga said recent by-elections were not marred with political violence. “We need to look at the trends we’ve had in the country. In the past, when we heard of by-elections, it was a bloodbath. Now if you look at what we’ve had this year or last year, the elections we’ve had, on by-elections, the trend hasn’t...