Minister of Justice Princess Kasune making her remarks during the Centre for Young Leaders in Africa (CYLA) 3rd intergenerational women in politics forum at Mulungushi International Conference center on Friday 6th September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune says Zambia deposited the instrument of accession to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) on December 19, 2024, signalling the nation’s firm commitment to permanently ending capital punishment. In an interview with the European Union, Kasune said the country remained committed never to seeing the death penalty on its statutes ever again. “The 2nd Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights aiming at the Abolition of the Death Penalty was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 15th December 1989 and came into force on 11th July 1991. Zambia’s date of notification and deposit of the instruments to accede to the 2nd Optional Protocol was 19th December 2024 and...