HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima has dissolved the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) Board, citing a lack of adherence to the Health Professions Act, which stipulates that the board shall be composed of only nine members. And Dr Muchima has disclosed that the country has recorded its first Mpox-related death, involving an 8-month-old baby of Lusaka. Addressing the media, Thursday, Dr Muchima said he would temporarily serve as the custodian of the Board until a new board was put in place. “I am referring to the Health Professions Act 2024, particularly functions of the Board [in] Sections 5 and 6. As you are aware, the Act was amended. This is Act number 17 of 2024. The composition of the Board,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here