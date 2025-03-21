PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says attaining the three million tonnes of copper production target should not come at the expense of pollution and damaging of water bodies. And President Hichilema says Zambia is ahead of other countries in terms of energy reforms Speaking during a meeting with Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Chairperson Hellen Clark at State House, Thursday, President Hichilema said government did not want its ambition in the mining sector to damage surface water. “Countries that [have] industries of an extractive nature must pay particular attention on how these industries contribute to the overall economic growth and uplifting the lives of the people. So, we do need investment in the extractive industries. We need to exploit these resources in order...



