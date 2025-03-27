PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says there must always be decent discourse between the church and government, rather than provoking each other and then later calling for dialogue. And President Hichilema says tolerance is not weakness. Meanwhile, President Hichilema has insisted that government is fighting past, present and future corruption. Speaking when he met the Clergy at Mulungushi Conference Centre, Wednesday, President Hichilema said there was need to always maintain mutual respect between the two entities. “The church is a strategic partner to government. Government and the church are not competitors. So we work together. Sometimes we see things slightly differently. Their job is to sit at the table, to try and seek convergence, their job is not to shout at each...



