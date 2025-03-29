THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, has forfeited a three-storey lodge in Ibex Hill to the state, allegedly developed by former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

The court ruled that the lodge, owned by Charles Phiri, is reasonably suspected to be a proceed of crime. It emphasised that neither Lungu nor Phiri provided reliable evidence demonstrating legitimate financial means to construct the property.

On June 13, 2023, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri filed an application for non-conviction-based forfeiture of the lodge. In response, Phiri claimed Lungu had developed the property on the understanding that Phiri would later receive rental income.

“That Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu thereafter offered to develop the Property together with his property which was lying adjacent to my property by building a modern lodge thereon. That ultimately, I accepted the offer and Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu proceeded to develop the Property on the understanding that further to certain attainments I would be entitled to receive rentals. Now produced and shown to me marked “CP5” is a rue copy of the land use agreement signed between Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and myself. That I do not operate a business for which I have evaded any taxes, contrary to what the deponent of the Affidavit in Support alleges in paragraph 28 thereof,” he stated.

He further asserted that he had disclosed to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in 2022 that Lungu was responsible for the development.

“That on June 16, 2022, when Mr. Emmanuel Kondowe of the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) summoned me to his office, he asked various questions on the construction of the buildings on my property and freely and voluntarily, without exercising my right to remain silent, I gave a statement explaining to him that the structures on my property were developed by Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. That I verily believe that in his Affidavit in Support, Mr. Emmanuel Kondowe has wilfully concealed the fact that I gave a voluntary statement to him explaining that it is Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu who had developed the structures on my property and the terms on which he constructed the same,” he stated.

Phiri argued that Lungu’s background as a lawyer and former president provided reasonable grounds to believe he had the financial capacity to develop the property.

“That I verily believe that Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was a lawyer who later served government in various positions including the position of President of the Republic of Zambia for seven years and as such I have no reasonable basis for doubting his capacity to build the structure on my property.

However, the court, led by Justices Pixie Yangailo, Anne Malata-Ononuju, and Vincent Siloka, found inconsistencies in Phiri’s claims. DEC investigations revealed that Phiri’s known income between August 2015 and June 2023 amounted to K875,155.54, USD100,000.00, and USD2,850.00, far below the estimated K9 million value of the lodge. The analysis showed a shortfall of over K5.6 million in his known income.

The court dismissed Phiri’s argument that Lungu’s financial standing justified the construction.

“Perusal of the Record shows that the Interested Party’s only defence to the allegations made by the Applicant with regards to the property being proceeds of crime and tainted property are that Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu offered to develop the property and build a modern lodge thereon and proceeded to do just that. The Interested Party goes on to give a summary of Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s career attainments and submits that he has no reasonable basis for doubting his capacity to build the structure on his property. We, as a Court, cannot be swayed by mere declarations and posturing as to Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s capacity, or indeed the Interested Party’s capacity to construct the said building without reliable and provable evidence demonstrating legitimate financial wherewithal as guided in the case of Assets Recovery Vs Peter Oluwafemi Olawon, supra,” read the judgement in part.

Additionally, the court rejected Phiri’s assertion that Lungu possessed the most accurate information regarding the construction costs. It ruled that Phiri failed to meet the legal burden under Sections 30(b) and 31(2) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act (FPOCA) to prove lawful ownership.

Finding insufficient evidence that Phiri legally acquired the property, the court ordered its forfeiture to the state. However, it directed that Phiri be reimbursed for the value of the land.

The court ruled in favour of the state, concluding that the property was a proceed of crime.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we find that the Applicant’s Originating Notice of Motion for an Application for Non- Conviction Based Forfeiture Order of tainted property succeeds. We find that the Interested Party was in possession of Property which was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, as stated in Section 71 of the FPOCA, which is a serious offence and for which he failed to explain its acquisition. The Interested Party’s Property, being Property No. LUS/38478 housing one (1) three Storey Lodge in Ibex Hill, is forthwith forfeited to the State to be applied as the Director of Public Prosecutions deems fit within the confines of the law. The Interested Party, having satisfied this Court as per Section 31(2)(a) and (b)(i) of the FPOCA, shall forthwith be reimbursed the value of the land only, being LUS/38478 situated in Ibex Hill Lusaka, by the Applicant. The Interested Party is, in consequence, condemned in costs to be taxed in default of agreement,” read the judgement.