I AM too busy to have girlfriends, I’m always upfront with ladies that I can’t commit at the moment, says Hicks Yamba, popularly known by his Mpali name Frank. Yamba says although he’s the opposite of his on-screen character, many people, including family members, now address him as Frank. He is arguably one of the best actors in the famous local drama series, Mpali, but did you know that acting wasn’t his first career choice? While is now our local Denzel Washington, Hicks shares that he once dreamt of becoming a pastor, but abandoned that mission in his second year of Bible school when he realised, after a night of drinking, that it wasn’t his calling. Diggers Lite recently caught...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here