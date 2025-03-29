THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) Lungisani Zulu says what the UPND-led government is proposing a Bill 10 Pro Max. And Lungisani says the proposal to increase nominated MPs through an Act of Parliament is retrogressive and dangerous for the country’s democracy. Meanwhile, Lungisani has urged government to reconsider its plans to amend the Constitution in a piece-meal manner. At a media briefing Friday, Lungisani said there were no substantive reasons why what was already rejected could be supported now. “It is clear that the proposed reform process by government is a reintroduction of Bill 10 of 2019 which was opposed by stakeholders including the UPND while in opposition and ultimately defeated by citizens. No substantive reasons why what was...



