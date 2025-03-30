FIRST Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Attractor Chisangano on Thursday ordered Lundazi PF Member of Parliament Brenda Nyirenda to leave the House for debating while seated, asking her to familiarise herself with the standing orders. As Kamfinsa PF MP Christopher Kang’ombe was asking Minister of Mines Paul Kabuswe a follow up question Nyirenda was spotted debating while seated, prompting Speaker Chisangano to kick her out of the House. “The Honorable Member for Lundazi, Madam, I think you are debating while seated. And you are shouting on top of your voice. The honourable member for Lundazi, I think you have to go out and familiarise yourself with the standing orders for now. For today, you may take a break. The...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here