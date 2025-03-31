STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says constitutional amendments are needed to oblige the President to appoint more women and youths to key decision making positions. On Saturday, The Non-governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) expressed displeasure over President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to replace former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo with a man. “The Non-governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) is dismayed at President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to replace former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon. Gary Nkombo MP, with another male Member of Parliament (MP). The President has, yet again, missed a great opportunity to demonstrate his commitment to gender parity in appointments by his decision to overlook the many capable women...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here