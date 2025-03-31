Ministry of Finance and National Planning Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa making his submission during a Parliamentary Accounts Committee meeting at the National Assembly in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

SECRETARY to Treasury Felix Nkulukusa has described the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency as a failed project. And Nkulukusa says ZAMMSA needs a reset because merely changing the management will not yield positive results if the system is still rotten. During a Public Accounts Committee hearing, Tuesday, members of parliament wanted to find out why ZAMMSA was procuring medicines with a short shelf life. In response, Nkulukusa noted that drug pilferage at ZAMMSA begins from the top management to the driver. “The issue of the procurement of medicines, most of it with short shelf life, the major challenge we’ve had, and I’d want to say, sometimes when we fail, we should admit…the ZAMMSA project, I could only describe it...