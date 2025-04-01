Matero PF Member of Parliament Miles Sampa during the Church service at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus Pope Square in Lusaka on May 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF faction president Miles Sampa has expelled Mafinga MP Robert Chabinga, Kanchibiya MP Sunday Chanda and Kantanshi MP Anthony Mumba from the party for gross misconduct. Sampa has also expelled Chipangali MP Andrew Lubusha, Msanzala’s Elias Daka and Morgan N’gona for the same reason. In a statement, Monday, Sampa, who is also party Secretary General, said the party had arrived at that decision to foster unity and discipline. He further urged all well-meaning members of the party to respect former president Edgar Lungu and called for unity and reconciliation amongst those that loved the party. “The Patriotic Front held its fifth central committee meeting yesterday Sunday the 30th of March 2025. Among the issues discussed were the continued gross indiscipline...