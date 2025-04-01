ZAMBIA Army Commander Lt Gen Geoffrey Zyeele hopes that the successful ceasefire negotiations in Goma will restore peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo. And Namibian Defence Force Chief Air Marshall Martin Kambulu Pinehas says his visit to Zambia is aimed at strengthening the existing ties between the two countries’ defence forces. Speaking when Pinehas paid a courtesy call on him, Monday, Lt Gen Zyeele expressed delight that the Namibian and Zambian defence forces had continued to collaborate through different platforms. And according to a statement by Ministry of Defence Principal Public Relations Officer Paul Shalala, Air Marshal Pinehas said the people of Namibia were grateful to Zambia for its contribution towards Namibia’s liberation struggle. “Visiting Namibian Defence Force Chief...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here