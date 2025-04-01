THE Southern Region Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) has warned Livingstone residents and visitors to exercise caution, as over 100 elephants from the Zambezi-Mosi-oa-Tunya Wildlife Disposal Area have migrated into the town. In a statement, DNPW Senior Warden Wilfred Moonga stated that due to the onset of the dry season, the elephants had started migrating to Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park from the adjacent Victoria Falls and Zambezi National Parks in Zimbabwe. “This serves to warn the Livingstone residents, and visitors alike, that owing to the onset of the dry season, the elephants have started migrating to the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park from the adjacent Victoria Falls and Zambezi National Parks in Zimbabwe. It is worth noting that the elephants of...



