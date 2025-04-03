FORMER PF secretary general Davis Mwila says the UPND should not praise itself, stating that PF was also praised but lost elections despite doing more than the current government. Recently, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi said the UPND government was on the right track and had done far better than was expected. However in an interview, Mwila said UPND should not boast of doing far better than what was expected because it had done nothing. “They can’t be boasting, it is the people to tell them. One of the lectures said if a leader is telling the people that I have worked it means that they have not worked. It is the people to tell him that...



