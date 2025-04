Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe making a submission during the 3rd Private section day re-run meeting at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 19th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe says government wants Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) to work because if it fails, poverty and squalor will come. Meanwhile KCM Chief Financial Officer Manish Saxena has disclosed that salaries of all employees and contractors have been paid on time ever since Vedanta took over. Speaking during the inspection of KCM, Kabuswe said the success of the mine would have a multiplier effect on the country. “If you ask them if they do not breathe, I am on their backs all the time. Because if this asset fails to perform, it is not Vedanta going but also the poverty and squalor that will come because this thing has failed. So I want it to work and I’m...