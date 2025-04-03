MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe says government wants Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) to work because if it fails, poverty and squalor will come. Meanwhile KCM Chief Financial Officer Manish Saxena has disclosed that salaries of all employees and contractors have been paid on time ever since Vedanta took over. Speaking during the inspection of KCM, Kabuswe said the success of the mine would have a multiplier effect on the country. “If you ask them if they do not breathe, I am on their backs all the time. Because if this asset fails to perform, it is not Vedanta going but also the poverty and squalor that will come because this thing has failed. So I want it to work and I’m...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here