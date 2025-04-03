ZAMBIA has officially deposited the instrument of ratification for the agreement on the establishment of the African Risk Capacity (ARC) Agency, reinforcing its commitment to disaster preparedness and response. In a statement released on Wednesday, First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambia Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Inutu Mupango Mwanza, emphasised that the ratification highlighted Zambia’s dedication to strengthening its ability to plan, prepare for, and effectively respond to natural disasters. “The Government of Zambia has deposited the instrument of ratification for the Agreement on the Establishment of the African Risk Capacity (ARC) Agency. This ratification underscores Zambia’s commitment to enhancing its capacity to plan, prepare for, and respond effectively to natural disasters triggered by extreme weather events....



