POLICE have disclosed that a 10-year-old girl from Jack Compound was defiled by her father and infected with HIV. Meanwhile, police have detained the child’s mother and her two co-wives after they asked that their husband, the accused in the case, be released from custody and that their daughter be surrendered to the government for adoption by another family. The trio also attempted to bribe officers from the Victim Support Unit (VSU) with K4,808.00 in a bid to influence the accused’s release. In a statement, Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the sexual abuse was discovered after the 43-year-old mother took the victim to the University Teaching Hospital’s One Stop Center for a medical check-up, where doctors discovered...



