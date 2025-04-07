FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has died.

Nawakwi, 66, had been unwell for some time and died in the early hours of today.

Her death was also confirmed by Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba in a Facebook post this morning.

“Deeply sad to learn that president Edith Nawakwi has died. May her soul rest in peace,” wrote Kalaba.

Nawakwi served in several ministerial positions during her political career.

Notably, she was the first woman in Zambia to hold the position of Minister of Finance following her appointment in 1998. She was also the first woman to hold that post in the SADC region.