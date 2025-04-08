CATHOLIC Cabinet Ministers have expressed dismay regarding a letter authored by the Catholic Archdiocese of Lusaka Presbyteral Council concerning the proposed constitutional amendments, describing the letter’s tone as confrontational. The ministers say the views expressed in the letter, where the Presbyteral Council stated that it was nonsensical that a party that actively campaigned against Bill 10 was now the same party intending to initiate constitutional amendments they initially opposed, do not reflect their collective stance on the matter. Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma says government has promised to amend the constitution and is doing so as part of its commitment to fulfilling promises made to the people. Meanwhile, Lufuma, who expressed concern over ongoing attacks from some Lusaka Archdiocese leaders, urged...



