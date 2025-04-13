CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer Mehluli Batakathi has noted that 10 of the 13 proposed constitutional amendments have to do with elections, arguing that amendments must not be restricted to electoral issues. And Batakathi says amending the Constitution to increase the number of constituencies should be done in a way that does not allow electoral abuse. Meanwhile, Batakathi says the executive’s proposal to increase the number of nominated members of parliament undermines the National Assembly’s role of providing checks and balances. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM, Wednesday, Batakathi said he was opposed to the piecemeal amendment of the Constitution. “I am opposed to the piecemeal amendment of the Constitution, I don’t think it’s a good thing to amend an important document...



